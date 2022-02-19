'We will always have each other's back'

Raising taxes...

Two-step GST hike

• The goods and services tax (GST) will increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent in two stages. On Jan 1 next year, it will go from 7 per cent to 8 per cent. On Jan 1, 2024, it will increase to 9 per cent.

• The increase in GST is expected to raise about $3.5 billion in revenue annually, or about 0.7 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.

Higher personal income taxes for top earners

• The top marginal personal income tax rate will be raised with effect from the year of assessment 2024, which is for income earned in 2023.

• The portion of chargeable income in excess of $500,000 up to $1 million will be taxed at 23 per cent, while that in excess of $1 million will be taxed at 24 per cent. This is both up from the prevailing 22 per cent tax levied on chargeable income in excess of $320,000.

• This is expected to affect the top 1.2 per cent of personal income taxpayers and will raise $170 million of additional tax revenue per year.

Higher residential property tax

• There will be a two-step adjustment to property tax on residential properties from next year, with the increase more significant for properties at the high end.

• All non-owner-occupied residential properties, such as investment properties, will face higher taxes of 12 per cent to 36 per cent, up from 10 per cent to 20 per cent currently.

• For owner-occupied homes, the property tax rates for the portion of annual value in excess of $30,000 will be increased to 6 per cent to 32 per cent, up from the current 4 per cent to 16 per cent.

• When fully implemented, the changes will raise Singapore's property tax revenue by about $380 million per year.

Higher tax for luxury cars

• A new additional registration fee (ARF) tier for cars will be introduced affecting buyers of cars such as the Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Continental GT.

• Buyers of cars with an open market value (OMV) exceeding $80,000 will now be taxed at 220 per cent for the portion above $80,000.

• This new tier is on top of the current highest ARF tier which levies a tax of 180 per cent on the portion of OMV above $50,000.

• ARF is the main tax for vehicles and OMV is the approximate cost of a vehicle before taxes.

• This move is expected to generate a further $50 million in revenue per year.

Progressive rise in carbon tax

• Singapore's carbon tax will be raised to $50 to $80 per tonne of emissions by 2030. The current carbon price of $5 per tonne will be in place until 2023.

• The increase will be in stages: to $25 in 2024 and 2025, and to $45 in 2026 and 2027, before reaching $50 to $80 per tonne by 2030.

• The Government does not expect to get additional revenue from the carbon tax increase in this decade.