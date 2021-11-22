Salary increases in Singapore may rebound to pre-pandemic levels, with increments expected to average 3.5 per cent next year, according to a survey by Mercer. Faced with more staff wanting to leave, a talent shortage and rising inflation, employers are being pressured to offer more.
Salaries
Raises set to rebound next year: Poll
- Published33 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 22, 2021, with the headline 'Raises set to rebound next year: Poll'. Subscribe
