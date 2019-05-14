Rain, rain, not going away

It is not just the postman who has to always deliver. Even as heavy rain pelted Singapore, this GrabFood rider, struggling up the stairs near Guangyang Secondary School in Bishan yesterday afternoon, had to brave the weather to drop off food orders. As the adage goes, where there is a wheel, there is a way.

Motorists driving through the blinding rain on Bishan Flyover and Braddell Road yesterday can expect no respite - not just yet.

The weatherman is forecasting thundery showers islandwide from late morning to afternoon over the next four days, with wind speeds reaching up to 20kmh. The temperature is expected to be between 25 deg C and 34 deg C.

The heavy rain the past week has resulted in trees falling in several places. A waterspout was also spotted near the Tanjong Pagar Terminal last Saturday. The month of May, one of the warmest months, also sees one of the highest number of lightning days in the year.