Rain, rain, go away, the kids want to play

Yesterday morning's pouring rain did not dampen the spirits of excited pre-schoolers at Gardens by the Bay at the launch of this year's Start Small Dream Big initiative.

The wide grins, excited chatter and orange bucket hats created a suitably bright mood at the Bayfront Pavilion, where Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee joined the children.

The annual initiative, started by the Early Childhood Development Agency as part of the President's Challenge, is now in its fifth year.

It involves pre-school centres guiding children to design and implement community service projects over six months.

The children decide whom they want to help and what they want to do.

This year, 49,000 children aged between four and six will take part - a sixfold increase from 2015.

They are from 820 pre-school centres.

In line with Singapore's bicentennial, this year's theme is "Learn from our past, dream of our future", with projects focusing on promoting an appreciation of heritage through nature, marine life and cultural diversity.

Yesterday's launch took place amid the two-day Eco Kampung Carnival, run by the Preschool Market social enterprise and Gardens by the Bay.

There were booths on activities from terrarium building to "painting with nature", where children use flowers and feathers to make art pieces.

While the rain prevented them from going on an appreciating heritage in nature learning trail, educators can easily conduct a walk any time once an e-version of the guide is available from May 1 at www.preschoolmarket.com/ssdb.

