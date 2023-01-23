Rain fails to dampen spirits of largest crowd at Istana CNY open house since pandemic

SINGAPORE - Though it was raining, university student Rayan Mansoor stuck to his plan and took his friend, an exchange student, to visit the Istana on Monday.

The 21-year-old Singapore permanent resident and his friend from the Netherlands were among 17,554 visitors at the Istana on the first full-scale open house on Chinese New Year since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Rayan, who is from Pakistan, said he and his friend Souhail Boussalem, 22, whom he met playing recreational floorball at the Singapore Management University, decided to visit the Istana on the second day of Chinese New Year as it is not open all the time.

He added: “It is the perfect opportunity to show him and check out the place for myself.”

The open house on Monday had the largest crowd since the pandemic. It was the third full-scale open house since Covid-19 restrictions were eased significantly.

The 2022 Chinese New Year open house saw about 3,000 visitors. With Covid-19 measures in place, it did not feature performances, tours or food trucks. In 2021, there was a small-scale open house, with 18 beneficiaries and caregivers from the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and St Luke’s ElderCare in attendance.

Performances returned to this year’s event between 8.30am and 6pm, including musical performances by students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Young Talents, which was attended by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee.