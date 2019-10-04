Raffles Hotel to hold festival on Oct 18 to celebrate reopening, raise money for Community Chest

SINGAPORE - To celebrate its recent reopening, the iconic Raffles Hotel is throwing a "block party" with tasting portions of food served at its restaurants and accompanied by free flow of champagne, wine, beer and bespoke cocktails.

Billed as Raffles Reopening Festival, it will be held as the sun goes down on Oct 18, with curated experiences and live performances as well. The activities will come to a close at 11 pm.

People can get taste of the night's offerings for $300, which will go to Community Chest Singapore to benefit about 80 charities. These include social services that help children with special needs and youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities and persons with mental health conditions.

About 2,000 tickets are available and Raffles Hotel hopes to raise $1 million for the Chest.

The hotel, reopened in August after an almost two-year revamp, will be transformed into a venue for a block party, with performances at different outdoor spaces around the property.

Said its General Manager Christian Westbeld: "More than just a commemoration of the reopening of the iconic property, the festival is also an inclusive celebration with the wider community and a chance for us to do our part for society."

He added: "We are proud to showcase the best of Singapore's own local talents and performances, as well as the multicultural and diverse cuisines, reflecting the rich culinary landscape of Singapore."

The tasting portions of food will be from the menus of the Grand Lobby, Tiffin Room, La Dame de Pic, BBR by Alain Ducasse, Burger and Lobster and Raffles Courtyard.

And performers lined up for the night includes singer Kit Chan, indie-pop band The Sam Willows, singer and songwriter Inch Chua, and musician Jeremy Monteiro who will perform with a jazz quartet and singer Alemay Fernandez.

Another experience is a re-enactment, by actors from The Storytelling Centre Ltd, of the tale of the tiger that found its way into the hotel in 1902.

Ticket-holders will also get to view one of the hotel's luxurious suites.

Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan said the funds raised will go a long way towards empowering the social service agencies it supports.

In expressing its gratitude, he also said "the heritage and class of the Raffles Hotel is reinforced by its spirit of community giving and sharing".

Tickets can be bought now at rafflesfestival.com.sg and are available for collection from a dedicated booth at the hotel's Seah Street entrance (outside Raffles Boutique) until Oct 10, or on the day of the event.