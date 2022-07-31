Racial, religious harmony groups to get new name, step up outreach

Constituency groups that build trust among people of different races and faiths will get a new name and soon step up their activities and outreach.

The Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circles (IRCCs), which were set up in 2002, will become Racial and Religious Harmony Circles and deepen their work of building trust, understanding and confidence among various communities in peacetime and in times of crisis.

This is part of upcoming plans decided by a work group to ensure that IRCCs can better meet challenges such as evolving societal attitudes, fault lines and the impact of social media.

The work group was set up in March by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. The 28 members, including IRCC leaders and those representing young people, women and community partners, met over six sessions that ended this month.

The changes, to be rolled out in the next two to three years, were announced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the IRCCs' 20th anniversary celebration at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay yesterday.

The work group's proposals include a call for more regular and coordinated programmes to build trust and understanding and promote more interaction and collaboration between communities.

Singapore has 91 IRCCs across all constituencies, with more than 1,500 members who are all volunteers. The IRCCs organise over 250 activities each year.

The work group suggested that July be dedicated as racial and religious harmony month, with community celebrations such as roadshows to engage more people.

Another recommendation is for the networks to be more representative across age, gender and organisation affiliation. Harmony Circle membership should be extended to local community partners such as schools, civic society and business groups, said the work group.

It also called for the circles to grow their own capabilities through more structured training.

In terms of outreach, the work group recommended adopting digital and physical channels for engagement, as well as revamping the current IRCC website.

IRCCs were first mooted by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in 2002 as the world reeled from the impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States in 2001.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh, who attended yesterday's event, said that to truly achieve harmony, Singapore must preserve and grow common spaces in society, guard against religious extremism and promote day-to-day interactions among the different communities.

Mr Tong said the nation cannot presume that its unique multiracialism and multiculturalism are perfect or that they will remain.

He noted that Singapore did not simply set out to achieve harmony by ignoring or eliminating cultural diversity or by asking ethnic minority groups to adopt the language, norms and attitudes of the majority group. "On the contrary, we have long recognised that we need to actively protect the position of the minorities," he said.

Compared with other countries, Singaporeans today live in relative peace and stability, but lessons from the region and the past show the need for deliberate policies and careful safeguards, such as the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, he added.

"This refresh of our Harmony Circles is one of the many efforts to ensure that we continue to do our best to preserve the hard-won social, religious and racial harmony that we enjoy and a constant reminder that we don't take it for granted," he said.

Ms Seyed Nazhath Faheema, 37, vice-chairman of Eunos IRCC, said she looks forward to further honing her skills in mediation, crisis management and facilitation.

"There is a difference in a person trained or not trained in facilitation, who has the empathy skills to listen and tolerate views that he might not want to hear," said Ms Faheema, who founded a youth-led social harmony advocacy group, hash.peace, in 2015.

Excited at seeing more young people taking on leadership roles, she said: "Young people need the chance to lead in certain real-life situations where they try to get people of not just different races and religions but also different opinions and world views to come together."