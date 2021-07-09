Quick test centres running smoothly ahead of workers' mandatory swabs

Quick test centres have been running like well-oiled machines, ahead of Covid-19 rostered routine testing becoming mandatory for workers in higher-risk settings from next Thursday.

Those who work in such settings, including facial spas and dine-in eateries, which have unmasked customers, will have to undergo a fast and easy test (FET) every 14 days.

They can get tested at any of the five quick test centres islandwide, or do self-swabs under the supervision of a trained staff member from their workplace.

This is as more Covid-19 safety measures are set to ease from next Monday. FET uses tests such as antigen rapid tests.

At quick test centres, which were rolled out on June 21 ahead of the mandatory regime kicking in, people also administer their own swabs under supervision.

The centres are at Yishun bus interchange, Bishan Sports Hall, Jurong West Sports Centre, Pasir Ris Sports Centre and in Tekka Lane.

At quick test centres that The Straits Times visited yesterday, the people who showed up for swab tests were mostly hawkers and sports coaches.

Each test was completed within 20 minutes. Many said the process was easy and efficient.

They had received an SMS about two weeks ago instructing them to register for an appointment. They also received SMS reminders on the time to show up at the centres.

Quick test centres are open from 10am to 5pm daily, and tests are by appointment only.

For some, such as hawker Nurfizah Atamo, 53, getting tested at a quick test centre was a practi-cal choice.

"I have to set up my stall early in the morning and the pharmacies selling self-test kits may not be open at this time," said Ms Nurfizah, who was among the first to be at the Bishan centre at 10.15am.

Hawker Shaum Kin Peng, 48, hopes that self-administered Covid-19 test kits, which cost around $10 to $13, will be subsidised by the Government.

"I came to the quick test centre instead of using the self-administered test kit because the testing is free here. It would be much better if the Government gave us subsidies for the self-administered kit," said Mr Shaum, who was swabbed at the Tekka Lane centre.