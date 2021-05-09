People formed queues at Northpoint City (above) in Yishun and Toa Payoh West Community Club yesterday to replace or collect TraceTogether (TT) tokens ahead of May 17, when it will become mandatory to use TT to enter places with higher footfall. A few Singapore residents told The Sunday Times that they felt more urgency to replace their out-of-battery tokens, since other modes of SafeEntry check-in will end two weeks earlier than the original deadline of June 1. Mr Low Chian Hock, 58, a part-time surveyor who replaced his token at Northpoint City, said: "I usually show my identity card to enter but with the new rules, I'd much rather replace my token because it's easier to just scan." People can replace their tokens at any community club or centre, or at token replacement booths set up at selected malls.
Coronavirus: Singapore
Queues for TraceTogether tokens after deadline brought forward
- Published42 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 09, 2021, with the headline 'Queues for TraceTogether tokens after deadline brought forward'. Subscribe
Topics: