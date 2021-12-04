Quality champagne, wines to end the year with a toast

After a year of ups and downs, end 2021 with a toast.

And if you plan to toast with champagne, Asia Wine Network (AWN) has got you covered.

It is offering a special Christmas promotion where SPH Media subscribers enjoy 20 per cent off the "selected world appreciated wines" list from AWN.

You will also get an extra 10 per cent discount if you buy six bottles or more.

For champagne lovers, the award-winning champagne gift set ($369) is good to have.

You will get the Champagne Victoire (with a nose of brioche, quince and hints of ash), Champagne Victoire Fut De Chene 2010 (with woody wine-like aromas and highlights of butter, cream and caramel) and Champagne Victoire Gold (with a delicate palate of ripe fruit and a hint of citrus).

If you'd rather have a red, the Rutini Coleccion Malbec ($79) has aromas of raspberry leaf, fruits and flowers. The palate reveals very polished tannins, great integration of the oak (it aged for one year in a mixture of French and American, and new and used barrels), respecting the raspberry flavours with good freshness and length.

This is a fresh, elegant, approachable style of Malbec.

Other wine choices include Banfi Poggio Alle Mura Brunello Magnum ($289), Clos Des Jacobins ($105) and Anon Sauvignon Blanc ($59).

Head to readsph.sg/xmas21 for the full list of wines available, and remember to check out with the promo code SPHXMAS2021 to get your discount.

The promotion ends on Dec 31.

Terms and conditions apply.