Putting their best heels forward to stamp out domestic abuse

Around 30 men donned high heels and walked around a mile - or 1.6km - from Raffles Place to Victoria Concert Hall yesterday for an awareness initiative against domestic violence and abuse.
Among participants who took part were comedian Hossan Leong (in white), seen here with CHP Law senior associate Rai Mannar. Those pictured behind the two men include Grey Ogre founder Benjamin Huang, CHP Law managing director Christopher Huang and Bank of Singapore analyst Jonathan Nugroho.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The charity campaign, titled A Mile In Her Shoes, is organised by luxury jewellery brand Luxequisite in collaboration with restaurant Sinfonia Ristorante, to raise funds for the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware).

As part of the initiative, Luxequisite is co-designing and sponsoring jewellery brooches with Aware. Proceeds from the sale of these brooches will be donated to Aware.

