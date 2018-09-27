Putting a green shine on chemical production

Professor Loh Teck Peng, who won the President's Science Award, helped to cement Singapore's position as a leader in the field of chemistry by pushing the frontiers of green chemistry.
Prof Loh, from the Nanyang Technological University's School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, created dozens of innovative methods of producing organic compounds over the past 20 years.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?