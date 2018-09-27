Great minds who further R&D in S’pore

Putting a green shine on chemical production

Professor Loh Teck Peng
Professor Loh Teck Peng
Published
46 min ago

The President's Science and Technology Awards are the highest honours given to research scientists and engineers in Singapore for their contributions. Jose Hong highlights this year's winners, who were presented their prizes on Tuesday by President Halimah Yacob.

josehong@sph.com.sg

Professor Loh Teck Peng, who won the President's Science Award, helped to cement Singapore's position as a leader in the field of chemistry by pushing the frontiers of green chemistry.

Prof Loh, from the Nanyang Technological University's School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, created dozens of innovative methods of producing organic compounds over the past 20 years.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2018, with the headline 'Putting a green shine on chemical production'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!