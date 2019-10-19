Pupils enjoy digital Deepavali with donated devices

Electronics, IT and furniture products retailer Courts Singapore on Thursday donated more than $17,000 worth of digital and home appliances to four student care centres under local charity Care Community Services Society. The initiative, which benefits more than 380 children and took place ahead of Deepavali on Oct 27, is part of the company's outreach to underprivileged communities during festive periods. The devices included laptops, tablets, Bluetooth speakers and HDMI cables. On Thursday, 26 Courts employees volunteered at one of the four centres, located at New Town Primary School, to conduct e-learning and cultural sharing sessions about Deepavali, with 80 lower and upper primary school pupils using the new digital devices. They also created traditional Rangoli artwork together. Teachers at the centres had requested digital appliances to promote e-learning in the classrooms, as well as furniture for their administrative offices. Said Courts Singapore director of marketing Tammy Teo: "We worked with the schools to establish their needs in creating a digitally ready classroom and are happy to see the IT devices being well used today. We were also heartened, as a mass home products retailer, to be able to provide basics for the children's well-being, such as thermometers and hair dryers."