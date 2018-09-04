Punggol's waterfront flats a big hit in BTO offer

New flats in a recently launched waterfront district in Punggol were the top draw at the Housing Board's latest sales exercise, which ended at midnight.

There were close to five applicants vying for each of the 1,221 three-room and larger flats in Punggol Point, a new district in Punggol that boasts views of the Johor Strait.

In contrast, applicants are almost guaranteed a flat in Yishun, which saw just 1,012 families applying for 1,254 three-room and larger flats.

Observers said the popularity of the Punggol flats was likely due to the rare views, while the Yishun flats were less popular probably as they are some distance away from the MRT station.

