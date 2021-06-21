Punch and perils of submarines

Often called the silent service for their ability to stay undetected while stalking enemy vessels, submarines have played decisive roles in major conflicts for over a century, since the Germans used U-boats to devastating effect in World War I.

But the recent sinking of the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 has turned the spotlight on the perils involved in operating these complex machines of war, designed to be "ship killers" that operate for long stretches in an unforgiving underwater environment.