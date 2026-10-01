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Public urged to avoid areas in Jurong West over risk of flash floods

Heavy rain was expected over the northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 2.20pm to 3.10pm.

SINGAPORE – The public is advised to avoid two areas in the west of Singapore owing to a risk of flash floods on the afternoon of Oct 1.

In social media posts on X, national water agency PUB alerted the public to steer clear of the following areas for an hour:

Traffic junction of Pesawat Drive and Jurong Port Road in (from 2.13pm)

Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) (from 2.14pm)

Heavy rain was expected over the northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 2.20pm to 3.10pm, said the National Environment Agency.

In its forecast for the second fortnight of September, the National Environment Agency said that short and thundery showers were expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days.

Singapore saw more rain during this period, compared with the first half of September, with PUB issuing multiple flash flood risk alerts on some days.