Public transport operators extend bus, train timings on eve of Good Friday

SINGAPORE – Public transport users will be able to stay out for longer next Thursday without worrying about catching a ride home, as train times and selected bus services get extended on the eve of Good Friday.

On the North-South and East-West lines, the last trains towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link MRT stations will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am.

Meanwhile, on the Circle Line, the last train towards HarbourFront MRT station will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station at 11.55pm, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 11.30pm.

Those travelling on the Thomson East-Coast Line, on the other hand, can take the last train departing Gardens by the Bay MRT station for Woodlands North MRT station at 12.25am. The last train in the other direction leaves at 12.02am.

On the North East Line, the last train will depart from HarbourFront MRT station towards Punggol MRT station at 12.30am, with the last train in the opposite direction leaving at 12.02am.

Train services along the Downtown Line will also be extended, with the last train from Bukit Panjang MRT station leaving at 12.03am for the Expo MRT station. The last train in the other direction will leave at 12.04am.

As for LRT services, only the ones in Sengkang and Punggol will have an extension, running until the last North-East Line trains arrive at their respective destinations.

All four bus operators will also be extending their bus service operations on that day.

From Eunos Bus Interchange, services 60A and 63M will last leave at 12.55am, which is also the timing for services 232 and 238 departing from Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

The last buses for services 222, 225G, 228 and 229 will leave Bedok Bus Interchange at 1am.

At 1.05am, the last bus for service 410W will depart from Bishan Bus Interchange – the same time that the last bus for service 315 leaves Serangoon Bus Interchange, as well as buses for services 282, 284 and 285, which depart from Clementi Bus Interchange.

The last bus for service 325 will leave at 1.10am from Hougang Central Bus Interchange, with the last buses for services 291, 292 and 293 also departing from Tampines Bus Interchange at that time.

From Exit B of Buangkok MRT station, the last bus for service 114A will depart at 1.10am, which is also when the last buses for services 358 and 359 will leave from Pasir Ris Bus Interchange.

The last buses for services 83, 382G and 386 will leave Punggol Temporary Bus Interchange at 1.15am, while those for services 181, 240, 241 and 243G will depart from Boon Lay Bus Interchange at 1.20am.

Bus services 901, 911, 912A, 912B and 913 will last leave Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub at 1.25am, which is also the last timing for services 920, 922 and 973A at Bukit Panjang Bus Interchange.

Meanwhile, the last bus for service 859A leaves Sembawang Bus Interchange at 1.30am, with the last buses for services 804 and 812 leaving Yishun Bus Interchange at 1.35am.

From Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange, bus services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will make their final departures at 1.40am. Opposite Choa Chu Kang MRT station, the last bus for service 974A will depart at the same timing.

At Bukit Batok Bus Interchange, 1.45am is when the last buses depart for services 173A, 189A, 941, 945 and 947.

Buses at Jurong East Bus Interchange will have the latest departure times, with services 143M, 333, 334 and 335 departing at 1.50am.