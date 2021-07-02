Public Transport Council seeks views from people with disabilities and caregivers in online survey

SINGAPORE - An ongoing public survey is seeking feedback from people with disabilities and their caregivers about their travel experiences and barriers faced while using public transport.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) has put up an online survey form that is open from now till the end of the month. It will take about 10 minutes to complete.

The views will help to further improve the public transport system, it said. To access the survey form, go to this website.

All responses are anonymous, the PTC added.

At least 200 people have responded to the survey so far.

It contains questions on whether the respondent uses mobility aids, the frequency he uses his main mode of transport each week, and how satisfied he is with the transport options available.

It also asks about waiting time, reliability, service information provided, accessibility and comfort, among other factors that affect those commuting by bus.

There are also statements where survey respondents are asked to rate their level of agreement, such as "I am treated with respect when I travel on public transport." and "I am confident that public transport workers (bus drivers, station staff) are capable of providing assistance to me."

The survey is in response to recommendations made in April by the independent living workgroup under the Third Enabling Masterplan, a national road map to building a more inclusive society for people with disabilities here.

The workgroup aims to promote the independent living of people with disabilities through technology and design.

It has made 11 recommendations focused on improving accessibility in the built environment, ensuring access to information and services, increasing adoption of assistive technology, raising awareness of disability and promoting inclusion.