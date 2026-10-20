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Public to be able to decorate trees at Botanic Gardens as part of Gardens-A-Glow initiative

Some 250 decorated trees will be showcased across the Singapore Botanic Gardens from Dec 5 to Jan 3, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Proud of your Christmas tree-decorating skills? You may be able to show off your creativity in dressing up a tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens through the Gardens-A-Glow initiative.

The National Parks Board (NParks) initiative, a year-end festive celebration, will showcase 250 trees decorated by individuals, families, organisations and community groups, from Dec 5 to Jan 3, 2027.

It builds on the Gardens’ annual Trees of the World tradition, which features over 200 decorated and illuminated native trees stretching from Tanglin Gate to Bukit Timah Gate.

The free tree decorating sessions will be held from Nov 14 to Nov 29 at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. To register your interest, go to go.gov.sg/gardensaglow-reg by Oct 30.

The public can also donate to Gardens-A-Glow through the Garden City Fund, NParks’ registered charity and Institution of a Public Character.

Donations will help support the Gardens’ work, including research, conservation efforts and supporting nature education and community programmes, it said.

Those who donate $800 or more can sponsor and decorate one of the trees as well.

To make a donation, go to go.gov.sg/gardensaglow-donate.

Decorations that are resuable, recycled or upcycled are encouraged in the Gardens-A-Glow initiative, NParks said.

After the event ends on Jan 3, NParks says the trees will be planted in parks and green spaces around Singapore to be incorporated into the city’s natural landscape.