Public Service Star (Bar)

MRS FANG AI LIAN

Chairman, MediShield Life Council

Last year, the MediShield Life Council chaired by Mrs Fang Ai Lian for six years undertook its first major review of the healthcare insurance scheme to keep pace with costs and the claims experience. "It has been a meaningful and fulfilling experience working with very competent colleagues on the council, and being supported by a strong Ministry of Health team - all for a very good cause for Singaporeans," said the 71-year-old.

The former chairman of Ernst&Young Singapore till her retirement in 2008 notes that the Medishield Life scheme is a key pillar of the healthcare financing framework, offering protection against large hospital bills. "In carrying out the review, the council had to balance between providing better protection for Singaporeans and keeping premiums affordable. The council recommended many enhancements which will provide Singaporeans with added assurance for their healthcare needs," she said. "We were pleased that our recommendations were accepted by the Government."

The former Nominated MP was awarded the Public Service Medal (2001) and Public Service Star (2009).

Grace Ho

PROFESSOR HO LAI YUN

Deputy chairman, Singapore Children's Society

Professor Ho Lai Yun has always had a way with kids. A paediatrician by training, he founded the Singapore General Hospital's neonatology department and has spent more than 40 years contributing to efforts to protect children and improve their welfare.

His passion to help the young victims of abuse and neglect was born during his years as a houseman in the 1970s, when he noticed such children during his hospital ward rounds.

He began volunteering with the Singapore Children's Society in 1988 and now chairs its research and advocacy standing committee, which studies the different dimensions of child abuse in Singapore and raises awareness of such issues.

"Being a medical professional, I find that I have to actually go beyond my comfort zone in medical practice into education, social and community sectors in order to serve and protect the best interests of our children and their families," he said.

Linette Lai