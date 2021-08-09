Public Service Medal

MR LOH LIK PENG

Chairman, Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)

Looking back on his six years as ACM chairman, Mr Loh Lik Peng, 49, is happy to see the museum reaching out to new and younger audiences. He added: "The award is a tribute to the team at ACM, especially museum director Kennie Ting, who took up his position at about the same time as me. They took the museum to another level."

Mr Loh, a restaurateur who owns the Unlisted Collection group of eateries, says his role as chairman lies in "shepherding the team to bring the museum up to date. Our efforts were to make it relevant to a wider segment of society, so it's not remote or academic".

The museum put on successful exhibitions like one on the Tang Shipwreck collection salvaged from a ship discovered off Belitung island, Indonesia. It is currently holding a show called Life In Edo|Russel Wong In Kyoto featuring 40 of the home-grown photographer's shots of Kyoto.

Mr Loh said after that ends next month, the ACM aims to put on an exhibition on Singapore's history as a trading station. "It will be an eye-opener for many Singaporeans to find out that Singapore has been the hub of Asia for a very long time. There were Chinese junks sailing in our waters 1,000 years ago," he said.

Wong Ah Yoke