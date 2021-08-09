Public Service Medal

MR JEREMY MONTEIRO

Former Council Member, National Arts Council

Jazz stalwart Jeremy Monteiro has been flying the flag high for Singapore music since the mid-1970s.

He has released over 40 of his own albums and played in other artistes' recordings. He has performed all over the world, from the Esplanade Concert Hall here to the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

As the executive director and music director of Jazz Association (Singapore), he ensures that young jazz talents improve their musicianship through mentorships with their more experienced peers.

In 2002, Monteiro was conferred the Cultural Medallion, and served as a council member at the National Arts Council from 2006 to 2009.

He says he is honoured and grateful to the Government for recognising his work and efforts.

"This award serves as a great encouragement to me to keep working hard to be the best musician I can be, to bring the joy of jazz to people in Singapore and all over the world, and also to help the younger musicians in Singapore rise to global visibility," he said.

BERNARD MENON

Executive director of Migrant Workers' Centre

Mr Bernard Menon, executive director of NTUC's Migrant Workers' Centre, had to "pivot the entire organisation usually focused on employment in peace time" and do whatever was necessary to help migrant workers through a crisis when the coronavirus began spreading in dormitories.

He immediately deployed his ambassador networks to dorms to distribute essential items that were sorely lacking - masks, hand sanitiser, even shampoo and soap.

He also spent a lot of his time negotiating salary disputes, making sure workers were repatriated and linking them with the emotional counselling they needed as the construction industry took a nose dive.

"It is common knowledge that migrant workers were having quite a hard time. We were so grateful to have so many in-kind donations from ordinary Singaporeans who had, before this, kept a bit of an arm's length between themselves and the workers," he said.

"I am optimistic that when we come out of this situation there will be renewed energy in advocating for migrant worker protection and welfare," he said.

