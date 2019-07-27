Public servant wins SongMaster 2019 contest

SINGAPORE - Public servant Low Hui Zhen came out tops on Saturday (July 27) at the finals of the Mandarin singing competition I am the SongMaster 2019, held at the Singapore Press Holdings News Centre Auditorium.

Organised by SPH's Chinese evening newspapers Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News and radio station 96.3 Hao FM, the singing competition is now in its fourth year.

Speaking to The Straits Times about her win, Ms Low said: "When they called my name I was a bit shocked. It didn't register at first that I had won but I'm very happy about it."

The 35-year-old, who is married to an IT sales executive, sang the song Unrequited by Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin.

The first round of auditions was held earlier this month, where the 12 finalists were selected from 110 contestants.

The top three winners were selected by a panel of judges that included 96.3 Hao FM deejay Jie Qi and veteran singer Ling Xiao.

Ms Low won a cash prize of $1,888 and a crystal trophy.

IT manager Chang Xiao Ran, 31, was named first runner-up, winning $888, while graphic designer Lim Jye Yng, 32, was second runner-up, winning $588. They also each won a crystal trophy.