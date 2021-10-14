Public invited to submit safety recommendations

The inquiry committee looking into the explosion in a warehouse in Tuas that killed three people is inviting members of the public to write in with recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such an accident at workplaces.

The invitation for recommendations follows the committee completing its first tranche of public hearings last Thursday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Recommendations related to only two aspects linked to the incident should be made, the ministry said.

The first deals with measures to ensure the safe commissioning, operation, maintenance and repair of similar industrial machines.

Measures to ensure the safe supply, storage and handling of combustible dust or powders at similar workplace settings constitute the second aspect.

A mixer machine used to produce a clay-like material for a fire protection product has been linked to the Feb 24 explosion.

Following the blast, the machine was found to have ruptured at the bottom. The machine was purchased by the director of the company, Stars Engrg, in August 2019 on the Alibaba online platform.

Recommendations from the public should be made by Oct 31.

The writer's name, occupation, address, contact number and e-mail address must be included.

If a recommendation is made on behalf of an organisation, a brief description of the organisation should also be included.

The writer must also indicate whether he is willing to appear before the inquiry committee to give evidence if required, as well as state any financial or other interest that he or the organisation has in the committee's terms of reference.

The recommendations should be e-mailed to Audrina_chua@mom.gov.sg and Delvinder_singh@mom.gov.sg

They can also be mailed to Occupational Safety and Health Division, 1500 Bendemeer Road, #03-02 MOM Services Centre, Singapore 339946.

The inquiry committee will be holding its second tranche of hearings from Nov 15 to 19 at Court 8A of the State Courts.