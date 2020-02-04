Public hospitals' A&E can handle all emergencies

The accident and emergency (A&E) departments in eight of Singapore's public hospitals offer adequate services to manage all life-threatening emergencies, said Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong yesterday.

But private hospitals are not configured to manage all life-threatening emergencies or cases involving multiple patients with serious injuries, he added.

The issue was raised in Parliament after six victims of a car accident last December outside Lucky Plaza shopping mall in Orchard Road were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), instead of Mount Elizabeth Hospital, a private hospital about 200m away from the scene of the accident.

The authorities had explained earlier that TTSH was far better equipped to handle the emergency.

Yesterday, Mr Tong, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Law, said A&E departments at eight public hospitals are equipped to provide "resuscitation, stabilisation and initial treatment for all life-threatening emergencies, including trauma cases, for adults and children".

He added: "Public hospitals must also fulfil Ministry of Health's (MOH) standards of trauma care."

The eight hospitals are: Changi General, Singapore General, National University, KK Women's and Children's, Tan Tock Seng, Khoo Teck Puat, Ng Teng Fong General and Sengkang General.

Mr Tong, who was replying to Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh, said his ministry has had ongoing discussions with Singapore's private hospitals about their capabilities to handle emergency care.

"Currently, private hospitals are not configured to provide the full range of emergency and trauma services required to manage all life-threatening emergencies or situations involving multiple patients with serious injuries," he added.

In the Dec 29 accident, the car hit six Filipino maids sitting on a pavement outside Lucky Plaza.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force took them to TTSH in five ambulances. Two of them died from their injuries in hospital.

Mr Tong also said that in the past four years, his ministry has been collaborating with Raffles Hospital to handle non-life-threatening and urgent SCDF ambulance cases.

His ministry manages the training pipeline for emergency medicine and surgical specialists to ensure national needs can be met, he said.

There are now about 180 emergency medicine specialists and 240 general surgeons, he added.