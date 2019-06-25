Public gets to decide how PUB's Hari Raya film ends

Viewers of national water agency PUB's Hari Raya short film, which many have described as touching, can make the two protagonists, orphaned brothers Din and Zul, reunite, if they so wish.

The agency, in a statement yesterday, called on the public to create the ending of Kinship, a six-minute film about cherishing family ties and brotherhood that was released on May 30, ahead of Hari Raya Puasa.

The public can share their ideas for the ending they would like to see by posting them on PUB's Facebook page or sending an e-mail to pub_fow@pub.gov.sg by June 30.

Three people will be selected to attend an exclusive workshop with PUB and the creative team behind the film, the agency said.

PUB's first festive short film tells the story of the two brothers, who grow up in an orphanage in the 1960s but later fall out after the elder one, Din, learns that he would be adopted.

There are many words left unsaid as the pair part ways on the morning of Hari Raya.

The film closes with Din returning to an old reservoir where they used to play and seeing a message carved on wood by his brother years ago.

However, the film ends with a cliffhanger as Zul does not appear.

The film has garnered more than 1.5 million views since its release on the agency's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The film's key themes - the need to mend relationships and the importance of family reunion, central to the spirit of Hari Raya - left many Facebook users teary-eyed. Many netizens called for a sequel that would see the brothers reunite.

"We did not expect such overwhelming response from the public towards Kinship," said PUB's director of 3P Network Cindy Keng.

"It is particularly heartening to see how the film has brought people together and generated conversations about the preciousness of kinship and about the water-saving message embedded in the film," she said.

The film was inspired by the Malay proverb on family ties, "air dicincang tidak akan putus", which translates to "water does not break apart when you chop it".

It is part of PUB's year-long water conservation campaign to drive home the point that everyone has a part to play in using water wisely.

Mrs Keng added that the positive reaction to the short film has spurred the agency to think of ways to engage the public in creating closure for the brothers.

The short film can be viewed on PUB's Facebook page at bit.ly/ PUBkinship.