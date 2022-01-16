Millennial Mind

Public funds for youth to spend on plays and books? Yes, please

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Imagine receiving government payouts to spend on "the arts", defined in the most general terms.

Anything from buying a new instrument to getting a Netflix subscription is fair game.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 16, 2022, with the headline Public funds for youth to spend on plays and books? Yes, please. Subscribe