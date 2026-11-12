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Public can donate pre-loved textbooks from Nov 14-28 as FairPrice kicks off annual drive

From Nov 14 to 28, pre-loved textbooks can be donated at any of eight FairPrice Xtra stores across the island.

SINGAPORE – Those with pre-loved textbooks can drop them off at FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets over the next fortnight as part of a FairPrice Group (FPG) initiative to support underprivileged students.

From Nov 14 to 28 , pre-loved Ministry of Education-approved textbooks can be donated at any of eight FairPrice Xtra stores islandwide , as well as the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre in Yishun.

Now in its 44th edition, the Share-A-Textbook donation drive is aimed at providing disadvantaged students with educational essentials for the new school year, said FPG in a statement on Nov 12 .

The 2026 drive is co-organised with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) .

From Nov 28 to Dec 3 , more than 1000 volunteers from FPG, NTUC, partner schools and organisations and the public will gather to sort the donated textbooks.

These volunteers include students, parents, as well as long-term volunteers who have contributed to the initiative for over a decade, FPG said.

The public will be able to collect the pre-loved textbooks from the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre on Dec 4 and 5 , from 9am to 7pm. The last admission into the centre will be at 6pm.

The Share-A-Textbook initiative was first launched in 1982 to support the educational needs of vulnerable students and families.

So far, over seven million textbooks have been donated to nearly 300,000 students through the drive.

“Since its launch, the flagship initiative has grown to become Singapore’s largest textbook donation drive, supporting student beneficiaries of schools, community organisations, and the public in accessing basic educational resources,” FPG said.

The donation drive is one of FPG and FairPrice Foundation’s latest initiatives launched to ensure daily essentials are accessible to all in Singapore.

The public can collect the textbooks from the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre in Yishun from Dec 4 to 5. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

Other initiatives by FPG include price cuts on selected chicken and egg products from Oct 1 to Dec 31 , FairP rice Return Vouchers , weekly discounts for b lue and orange CHAS cardholders , and a price freeze on daily essentials.

The FairPrice F oundation has also organised nutrition education initiatives f or seniors and pre-school children, as well as neighbourhood food share and distribution programmes.

It has also provided over 12,000 free nutritious breakfast bundles for Primary 6 students sitting their exams .

Those who wish to donate their textbooks can do so at FairPrice Xtra outlets at Ang Mo Kio Hub , Hougang 1 , VivoCity , Changi Business Park , NEX , Parkway Parade , JEM and Jurong Point.