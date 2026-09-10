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Public advised to avoid areas in Jurong West, Pioneer over risk of flash floods

Commuters are advised to avoid the areas for an hour from 8.26am.

SINGAPORE – Commuters are advised to avoid two locations in the west of Singapore on the morning of Sept 10 , owing to the risk of flash floods.

In social media posts on X, national water agency PUB alerted the public to stay away from Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) for an hour from 8.26am.

It also urged motorists to avoid the traffic junction of Pesawat Drive and Jurong Port Road for an hour from 8.29am because of heavy rain.

Downpours are expected over many areas of Singapore from 8am to 9.30am.

In its fortnightly weather forecast, the Meteorological Service Singapore on Sept 1 said brief thundery showers can be expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on a few days in the first half of the month.

Fair and occasionally windy conditions are expected on most days, particularly during the first week of September, the weatherman said.