Public Administration Medal (Silver)

MR YEO KIRK SIANG

Director of Heritage Research and Assessment, National Heritage Board

When Mr Yeo Kirk Siang attended the Unesco intangible cultural heritage nomination process in Colombia in 2019, he saw a chance to put Singapore on the map.

He had been overseeing the Republic's bid to put hawker culture on the list since the year before, and was present to better understand the procedure.

Under his lead, Singapore's dream of having an intangible heritage item listed by Unesco came true in December, nearly three years after opinions were sought from the public to decide on the most suitable candidate item for the bid.

"Engaging with hawkers was really memorable for me. They told me why they are so proud to be hawkers and the hard work that they put in," he said.

"Young hawkers also told me about why they chose this path. I feel really proud to be able to contribute to their efforts."

He also played a major role in the excavation of two historic shipwrecks - the first ones predating World War I ever found in Singapore waters - announced in June. He was involved in planning, securing funding for field work, and procuring necessary approvals.

Clement Yong

ADJUNCT ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR TRACY CAROL AYRE

Group Chief Nurse, Singapore Health Services

A distressing experience with her grandmother's death nearly 40 years ago made Adjunct Associate Professor Tracy Carol Ayre - then just 15 - set her heart on nursing as a profession.

Today, Dr Ayre helms the country's largest nursing workforce, with all of SingHealth's 11,500 nurses under her charge. She has also been chief nurse at Singapore General Hospital for the past nine years, and contributed to her profession in ways big and small. She has received the President's Award for Nurses - the highest honour in nursing - for her work in caring for patients. For the past two years, Dr Ayre has chaired the Singapore Nursing Board, which governs the practice of nursing here. She has also been part of efforts to attract people to the profession and retain and develop existing talent.

Linette Lai