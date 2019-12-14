PUB to act against contractor over discharge of silt into canal

Enforcement action will be taken by national water agency PUB against the contractor responsible for the discharge of silt into a canal in Hougang.

PUB said yesterday that inadequate earth control measures at a construction site nearby resulted in silt being washed into the canal in Hougang Avenue 2.

Such measures are implemented at construction sites to prevent the pollution of Singapore's waterways.

Silt from exposed earth and building sites can be carried by rain into the drains and canals, turning waters brown.

Under the Sewerage and Drainage Act, offenders can be fined up to $5,000 for each offence of discharge of silt, and up to $50,000 for inadequate earth control measures.

The contractor in this case has since rectified the lapse.

PUB was first alerted to the incident on Sunday and subsequently made investigations.

A Facebook post by the Nature Society (Singapore), with a video showing silt in the canal, said the discharge came from a condominium construction site.

Separately, two local contractors were fined in May over silty water discharge and inadequate earth control measures.

Chye Joo Construction was fined $30,300 and The Builders (Hup Huat) was fined $14,400.

The offences, committed between October and December last year, were uncovered during PUB's regular site inspections and after public feedback.

Chye Joo Construction had built undersized silty water treatment plants and holding ponds at two work sites in Jalan Gali Batu and Jurong Road, which were respectively up to six times and 22 times too small. This caused silty water to overflow into the roadside drains and waterways.

PUB said yesterday that it takes a serious view of the pollution of Singapore's waterways and will not hesitate to take action against those responsible for illegal discharge into public drains and canals.

• The public can contact PUB on 1800-2255-782 to report any suspected water pollution.