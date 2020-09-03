PUB, NEA investigating company after white discharge seen in a river in Sungei Kadut

SINGAPORE - A company is under probe after white discharge in a river in Sungei Kadut was traced to its factory in the area.

National water agency PUB said on Thursday (Sept 3) that it deployed its quick response team to Sungei Kadut Way last Saturday after receiving public feedback about the discharge flowing into a drain that led to Sungei Pang Sua.

The team traced the source of the discharge, which was determined to be a non-toxic cement binder, to the company's factory in Sungei Kadut.

"The discharge was contained and removed in two hours, and the canal has been clear since," the PUB said in a statement issued jointly with the National Environment Agency (NEA).

It added that the river where the white discharge was observed leads to the sea and does not flow into the nearby Kranji Reservoir.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Sunday, the white discharge was no longer seen.

Mr Jerome Pang, who takes frequent walks in the area, posted photos of the white discharge on his Facebook page last Saturday evening.

Describing the white discharge as "unusual", the 60-year-old said: "It smelled oily, and the water kept flowing, so there was quite a bit of the substance in the stream."

Along with a friend, he followed the trail of the white liquid to its source by lifting drain covers along the pavement, and was led to the factory in Sungei Kadut Way.

"The workers at the factory were quite puzzled about it as well," he said.

The PUB and NEA said they are investigating the incident and will not hesitate to take necessary action against the company responsible for the discharge.

Members of the public can call the NEA's 24-hour call centre on 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-225-5632) to report any unusual sightings or suspected pollution.