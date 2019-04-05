PUB halts ops at Johor River Waterworks

PUB had to stop treatment operations at its waterworks in Johor yesterday afternoon due to high ammonia levels found in the Johor River.

While the stoppage at its Johor River Waterworks disrupted the water supply to Singapore and some parts of Johor, supply in Singapore has not been affected. PUB said this was because it had stepped up production at Singapore's desalination plants and local waterworks.

The pollution has disrupted water supply to about 17,000 households in Kulai. Ammonia-contaminated water had flowed intoa creek that supplies raw water to the Johor River after a reservoir at a biocomposite centre next to a palm oil refinery burst on Wednesday.