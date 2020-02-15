PUB employee with virus linked to church cluster

The 54-year-old woman in the latest group of nine new coronavirus cases announced yesterday is employed by national water agency PUB.

She is a member of its administrative staff who works in the Environment Building in Newton and is not involved in its plant or field operations, a PUB spokesman said.

The woman, a Singaporean with no recent travel history to China, is linked to the virus cluster at Grace Assembly of God church, which has two sites in Tanglin and Bukit Batok.

"To facilitate immediate and thorough cleaning and disinfection of office space, all 70 employees on the affected level in Environment Building were asked to leave their workstations and telecommute for the rest of today," PUB said in a statement yesterday.

It added that common areas such as lifts, pantries and toilets are also being disinfected, and that staff are expected to return to work as usual on Monday.

PUB added that it had been rehearsing the splitting of its senior management team as part of business continuity plans this week, and the move was separate and unrelated to the infection incident.

"We regret that earlier media reporting has conflated this with the confirmed infection," it said.

PUB also said it has stepped up cleaning of common areas since the start of this month, and hand sanitisers are available for every employee. Also, everyone has been given a thermometer and is asked to report their temperatures twice a day, and see a doctor when they feel unwell.