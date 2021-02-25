PUB begins programme to vaccinate over 4,000 staff and contractors

SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB began vaccinating its staff against the Covid-19 virus on Thursday (Feb 25), prioritising the engineers and technicians whose work requires them to frequent its water plants.

"Water is an essential service. It is critical for PUB to keep our staff and contractors safe from the virus. Our water operations including the treatment and desalination plants must remain optimal so that we can continue to serve clean and wholesome water for all, even during the pandemic," said the agency in a post on Facebook.

Other essential service providers have begun vaccination efforts, with vaccinations for workers in the hotel and land transport industries kicking off at the end of last month.

In a statement on its vaccine roll-out, PUB said more than 4,000 PUB staff and contractors in the water sector are to be vaccinated over the coming months.

It added that its workers are supportive of the vaccination efforts.

In its Facebook post, it said: "Vaccinations play a strategic role in keeping Singapore safe and allowing us to safely reopen our economy and resume normal activities in time to come."