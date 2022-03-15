PTC chairman Richard Magnus dies

Public Transport Council (PTC) chairman and former senior district judge Richard Magnus died of a heart attack yesterday. He was 77.
He leaves his wife Eileen, their two children and three grandchildren.
His son, Mr Keith Magnus, told The Straits Times: "Our family grieves for the loss of a loving husband, wonderful father and devoted grandfather.
"He lived his life with integrity, purpose, dignity, service, honour and the highest set of moral values.
"He was a good friend to many from all stations of life and a loyal servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, whom he loved and has now been reunited with."
Mr Richard Magnus, who spent more than 50 years in public service, continued to hold leadership roles in public service after retiring from the judiciary in 2008.
Besides chairing the PTC, he was the founding chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares, and deputy chairman of Temasek Foundation.
In a post on Facebook, President Halimah Yacob, who conferred the Distinguished Service Order on Mr Magnus last year, paid tribute to him for dedicating his life to public service.
As chairman of Human Capital Singapore, he had also been very supportive of efforts to promote inclusive hiring for persons with disabilities, said Madam Halimah.
"His passing is a profound loss to us all," she added.
In a statement, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon noted that Mr Magnus, who spent 16 years at the Subordinate Courts, had worked especially closely with then Chief Justice Yong Pung How to implement reforms to modernise court processes.
"He has served Singapore with honour and distinction in various strategic roles and will be dearly missed," said CJ Menon.
Born the 10th of 13 children in Perak in Malaysia, Mr Magnus studied law at the University of Singapore.
In an interview with The Straits Times in 2019, he said: "I've always wanted to do something which was useful to society."
He started as a legal officer during Singapore's early days of independence, then moved to the judiciary and rose to become the top judge at the Subordinate Courts, now known as the State Courts.
He played a key role in clearing the heavy backlog of cases there, and presided over several high-profile cases.
These included the 1995 case of Barings trader Nick Leeson, whom he jailed 61/2 years for fraud and forgery.
Mr Magnus also headed committees of inquiry over the years, such as on the Sembawang Shipyard fire in 1992, the collapse of part of Nicoll Highway in 2004, and the SingHealth data breach in 2018.
After retiring from the bench in 2008, he went on to other high-profile roles.
Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the work done by Mr Magnus as chairman of the PTC since 2014 was "vital to preserving the delicate but essential balance between quality, affordability and financial sustainability".
He added that Mr Magnus often went above and beyond the call of duty, such as when he chaired the inquiry into the data breach.
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called Mr Magnus a "wonderful upright gentleman who epitomised justice, integrity, compassion, humility and service to his nation".
He recalled working with him at the then Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports in crafting legislation that would ultimately become the Mental Capacity Act.
Former judicial officers remembered Mr Magnus as a caring boss who was always thinking of ways to improve the courts.
Criminal lawyer Lee Teck Leng, who was a judicial officer from 1991 to 1996, found him to be a patient person who genuinely cared about the courts and the officers.
Mr Lee recalled: "One day in 1994, he showed me an article which showcased how California courts reduce their hearing caseload by allowing less serious traffic cases to be settled at a machine. He asked me to look into it as I was the Traffic Court judge then."
That project became the Automated Traffic Offence Management System, or Atoms, which is still available at AXS payment kiosks today.
Litigator Eric Tin, a judicial officer from 1996 to 2005, said: "I remember him as a kind and nurturing mentor who was generous in sharing his insights, knowledge and experience with me."