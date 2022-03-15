PTC chairman Richard Magnus dies

Public Transport Council (PTC) chairman and former senior district judge Richard Magnus died of a heart attack yesterday. He was 77.

He leaves his wife Eileen, their two children and three grandchildren.

His son, Mr Keith Magnus, told The Straits Times: "Our family grieves for the loss of a loving husband, wonderful father and devoted grandfather.

"He lived his life with integrity, purpose, dignity, service, honour and the highest set of moral values.

"He was a good friend to many from all stations of life and a loyal servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, whom he loved and has now been reunited with."

Mr Richard Magnus, who spent more than 50 years in public service, continued to hold leadership roles in public service after retiring from the judiciary in 2008.

Besides chairing the PTC, he was the founding chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares, and deputy chairman of Temasek Foundation.

In a post on Facebook, President Halimah Yacob, who conferred the Distinguished Service Order on Mr Magnus last year, paid tribute to him for dedicating his life to public service.

As chairman of Human Capital Singapore, he had also been very supportive of efforts to promote inclusive hiring for persons with disabilities, said Madam Halimah.

"His passing is a profound loss to us all," she added.

In a statement, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon noted that Mr Magnus, who spent 16 years at the Subordinate Courts, had worked especially closely with then Chief Justice Yong Pung How to implement reforms to modernise court processes.

"He has served Singapore with honour and distinction in various strategic roles and will be dearly missed," said CJ Menon.