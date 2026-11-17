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Parents can submit their child’s Secondary 1 school choices and options online from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 4.30pm on Nov 30.

SINGAPORE – Pupils who sat the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) in 2026 will get their results at 11am on Nov 24, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Nov 17.

In a joint statement, MOE and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their primary schools.

Details of collection will be provided by the schools. Those who are unable to collect their results in school on Nov 24 may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 26.

Parents can submit their child’s Secondary 1 school choices and options online through a portal on MOE’s Secondary 1 Posting website from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 4.30pm on Nov 30.

Only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration, and a valid Singpass account will be needed to do so.

Those who require assistance with their online submission can contact their child’s primary school before 4.30pm on Nov 30.

Secondary 1 posting results will, tentatively, be released on Dec 18. An update on the confirmed date will be provided later, said MOE and SEAB in the joint statement.

The posting results can be accessed on the online portal, via SMS if a local phone number was provided during the application process, or at the pupil’s primary school.

MOE and SEAB encouraged pupils to consider factors such as school culture, subjects offered and co-curricular activities when choosing a secondary school.

Within their six choices, pupils are encouraged to include at least two to three schools whose previous years’ cut-off points are less stringent than their PSLE score.

Past cut-off points serve only as a reference and can vary each year, depending on the cohort’s PSLE results and school choices in the posting exercise, said the statement.

Primary 6 pupils will enter secondary school in three posting groups – 1, 2 and 3 – that guide the initial subject levels students can take at the start of Secondary 1.

Those who are eligible for group 1, or the group 1 or 2 option band, and are more interested in practice-oriented and hands-on learning can apply to Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School.

Eligible, interested pupils can submit their applications directly to these schools.

However, they should still submit the Secondary 1 Option Form in order to be posted to another school of their choice if they are not admitted to Crest or Spectra, said the statement.