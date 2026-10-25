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PSI forecast to be in ‘good to moderate’ range on Oct 26; showers over S’pore may reduce haze

Showers are expected over Singapore and the vicinity, with winds expected to blow from the south-west or west.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans may get some respite from the haze on Oct 26, as “good to moderate” air quality is expected across the island.

In its daily haze advisory on the evening of Oct 25, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the PSI is forecast to be in the range of 70 to 100.

Air quality is considered good to moderate when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of zero to 100, and unhealthy when it is in the range of 101 to 200.

NEA said that showers are expected over Singapore and nearby areas on Oct 26.

“With winds expected to blow from the south-west or west, the likelihood of smoke haze affecting Singapore may be reduced,” it said.

It added that this is expected to continue on Oct 27 and 28, with showers over and around Singapore expected to improve the haze situation.

The hourly PM2.5 readings returned to normal across all five regions in Singapore on the morning of Oct 25, while the 24-hour PSI levels showed a more gradual decrease.

While smoke haze was observed over Kalimantan on Oct 25, it did not drift towards Singapore, said NEA in its daily advisory.

At 8pm, PSI readings were in the “good to moderate” range in four parts of Singapore – the north (92), south (90), east (98), and central (96) regions.

The reading in the west of the island was still in the unhealthy band, at 105.

Meanwhile, the PM2.5 readings in most regions in Singapore ranged between 26 and 39, within the “normal” band.

In the west, however, the PM2.5 reading was 60, in the “elevated” band.

PM2.5 readings are gauged hourly and reflect the current air quality. Scores from zero to 55 represent normal values, and those between 56 and 150 indicate an elevated concentration of fine particles.