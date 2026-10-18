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PSI forecast to be between 101 and 190 on Oct 19, says NEA

Rain is forecast over Singapore and the surrounding region on Oct 19.

SINGAPORE – The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is forecast to be between 101 and 190 – in the unhealthy band – on Oct 19, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Rain is forecast over Singapore and the surrounding region on Oct 19, while winds are expected to blow from the south-south-east or south, which may limit the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore, the agency said in its daily haze advisory in the evening of Oct 18.

However, some smoke haze from Sumatra may drift towards Singapore, NEA added.

The haze situation may also improve on Oct 20, although it could worsen overnight into Oct 21.

This is because the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore on Oct 20 may be decreased by south-easterly or southerly winds and expected rain surrounding the Republic on that day, according to NEA.

“However, the winds are likely to turn east-south-easterly from Tuesday night, which may bring smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan towards Singapore overnight,” the agency said.

NEA noted that there was an improvement in the air quality in Singapore on Oct 18, owing to the turning of winds to blow from the south, though some smoke haze from Kalimantan continued drifting towards Singapore.

The one-hour PM2.5 readings – which measure current air quality –- were in the normal and elevated bands across Singapore from 3am on Oct 18. At 6pm on the same day, the readings ranged from 36 to 69.

However, the PSI readings – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – across Singapore have been in at least the unhealthy band since 2am on Oct 9.

The PSI reading in western Singapore was in the very unhealthy band from 8pm on Oct 17, with a reading of 202, till 4pm on Oct 18 (204). A reading of 230 was recorded at 10am and 11am in the area on the same day, making it the highest reading this haze season across Singapore.

PSI readings at 6pm on Oct 19 ranged between 109 and 192 across Singapore.