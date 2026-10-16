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PSI could go over 300 before haze improves once inter-monsoon period starts: Grace Fu

The Republic has endured its longest stretch of poor air quality since 2015.

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SINGAPORE – The haze in Singapore might reach hazardous levels, with PSI readings exceeding 300, in the coming days due to weather conditions, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Oct 16.

However, the inter-monsoon period – which is slated to begin in three to four weeks’ time – will likely improve the air quality, she told reporters during a press conference she co-chaired with Education Minister Desmond Lee and Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau.

“When the north-east monsoon brings wind… around early December, any haze from Sumatra and Kalimantan will blow in the direction away from Singapore,” Fu said.

She stressed that there is sufficient supply of N95 masks, both in retailers’ warehouses and the Government’s stockpile, even though masks may be temporarily unavailable at some retail stores due to the increase in demand.

“We will undertake another round of mask distribution if the haze situation warrants it,” she said.

The Republic has endured its longest stretch of poor air quality since 2015 – Oct 16 marked the 12th consecutive day it registered unhealthy Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings.

Singapore last registered PSI readings above 300 in 2015, when it reached as high as 341.

The PSI has five bands: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (>300).

As it is calculated across 24 hours, Fu said the reading is useful for assessing sustained exposure.

People should refer to the PSI in tandem with the other measurement of air quality, the hourly PM2.5 readings, she added.

PM2.5 readings, which are measured in micrograms per cubic metre and used as a gauge for current air quality, provide useful information about current conditions, she said.

A PM2.5 reading of 0 to 55 is normal, 56 to 150 indicates an elevated concentration of fine particles, 151 to 250 is considered high, and scores above 251 are classified as very high.

Fu said a high 24-hour PSI reading and a low PM2.5 reading indicate that current conditions have improved, although prolonged exposure is still a concern.

Conversely, a low 24-hour PSI reading and a high PM2.5 measurement show that conditions have recently worsened, even though the longer-term average has not increased.

As such, Fu advised the public to look at the 24-hour PSI reading to plan for activities the next day, adding that she had asked the National Environment Agency (NEA) to make the information clearer on its website.

For activities on the day itself, she advised individuals to refer to the hourly PM2.5 reading, and to adapt their plans as needed.

“For individuals, the decision (on) what activity you can undertake will depend on where you are, because different regions have different readings,” she said.

Other factors to consider include the type of activity, including whether it involves prolonged exposure outdoors, as well as each person’s health and physical condition.

Stressing the importance of taking necessary precautions, Fu also said Singapore residents could check in on family members and friends who may be more vulnerable to the haze, including seniors, pregnant women, young children, as well as those with chronic conditions.

Community clubs across Singapore had started distributing N95 masks to vulnerable people on Oct 14, and about 10% of eligible Singaporeans have collected them so far.

Mask vending machines were being progressively deployed across the island, and would be available at 37 public transport hubs and social service offices by the end of Oct 16.