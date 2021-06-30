Provide more jobs for higher-educated people with disabilities: President

More needs to be done to provide job opportunities to people with disabilities who have higher qualifications, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

While employment opportunities are increasing "somewhat incrementally" for people with disabilities, they are still limited for those with higher educational qualifications, she said.

Madam Halimah was speaking during a visit to Micron Semiconductor Asia in Woodlands. The semiconductor manufacturer has about 8,600 employees here and more than 40,000 staff globally.

Micron was the first technology company to sign the President's Challenge 2020 Enabling Employment Pledge, which signals a commitment to more inclusive hiring and supporting those with disabilities in the workforce.

"Under the President's Challenge, we are always looking for opportunities to expand the jobs that are available for people with disabilities, which are sometimes very much limited to jobs in the service sector," Madam Halimah said.

"We need to continue to look at ways of expanding opportunities for people (with disabilities) who have higher qualifications, such as in the technical fields, in engineering areas. Micron shows that it is doable."

The company has set up a committee of employees who are focused on welcoming people with different disabilities and fostering a climate of inclusion and equality in the workplace, said Micron corporate vice-president and Singapore country manager Chen Kok Sing.

This includes adapting the physical environment, job roles and professional development to the needs of different groups through means such as digital technology, he said.

During her visit, Madam Halimah met several of Micron's employees with disabilities, including Mr Eugene Ng, 23, a data science intern who has a visual impairment.

Micron provides him with assistive technology that converts text to speech, among other support.

She also learnt about Micron's automated solutions, such as the Automated Mobile Robot that can carry out repetitive tasks like shelving items, and the Mixed Reality HoloLens that allows experts to remotely assist on-site technicians in troubleshooting.

She also saw a demonstration of the company's Remote Operation Centre, which allows for remote working from one's desk, reducing the need to walk to and fro - this can help workers with disabilities such as cerebral palsy.

Mr Chen said these solutions aim to open new opportunities for employees with disabilities that may not have been possible before, and help them be more engaged, confident and independent in their roles.

He said that Micron also works with organisations such as SG Enable and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore to offer job opportunities and better support for people with disabilities in the workplace.