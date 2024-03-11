Protected areas in high seas can help fish grow bigger: Study

SINGAPORE – They may not be as colourful as a coral reef or come to mind as easily as a mangrove, but the remote high seas also play a critical role in safeguarding marine biodiversity – and ensuring humans continue to have seafood on their plates.

A new study has found that establishing no-fishing zones far from densely populated cities – including in international waters – can provide open water fish, such as tuna and sardines, with a safe haven to grow older and larger.

The presence of such older, larger fish can help to replenish fished populations and safeguard stocks in the face of overfishing and climate change, said the authors of the study, published on Feb 29 in journal Science.

“Bigger fish lay more eggs. A single 10kg fish lays more eggs than 10 individual fish weighing 1kg each,” said the lead author of the study, Dr Tom Letessier from the Zoological Society of London.

“This means that it’s the big old females that are most important in terms of reproductive output, and safeguards should be put in place for protecting those individuals in a population,” he told The Straits Times.

Abundance, or the number of individuals, is often used as a proxy of population health, but in the watery world, size also matters. Overfished areas could still number many individuals, if these are younger, smaller individuals that have not yet started reproducing.

If the fishery is not given time to recover, it could result in “fishing down the food web”.

This is a phenomenon in which large, commercially valuable fish are removed faster than they can reproduce, prompting fishing fleets to go after smaller, less valuable individuals, eventually turning a once-thriving area into a depleted wasteland.

How researchers did it

To determine how marine protected areas affect the size of fish, researchers deployed underwater camera systems inside and outside such areas across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans between 2006 and 2020.

The 80 locations surveyed in the 14-year period included areas close to coastal hubs and cities, such as Perth, Australia, and those that are more remote, such as the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean and Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

The sites span different ecosystem types, including open-water areas (to detect species that thrive in the water column, like tuna) and habitats more closely tied to the seafloor (such as coral reefs).

For pelagic sites, cameras were suspended mid-water – about 10m under a surface float – while seafloor cameras were deployed on the seabed to study benthic, or ocean floor, habitats.

The researchers collected more than 20,000 hours of footage, which the research team, including at least 20 students and lab technicians, had to manually comb through to identify and count the more than 800,000 sea creatures they caught on tape.

Open water species they found included shark species, tuna and sardine, while benthic species included cod, grouper and snapper.

With this data, the researchers mapped out the distribution of species based on their sizes in the various locations and found a common trend. In protected areas, the proportion of larger fish to smaller fish was greater for both open-water and seabed habitats.

The data yielded another insight: For open-water species, the effect was even more pronounced when the marine protected areas were farther away from a coastal hub. In other words, the more remote the protected area, the larger the pelagic fish.