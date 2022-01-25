Protect public housing as heritage: DP Architects CEO

Singapore's public housing started as "a very efficient machine" to house the population, but has grown to become something that emotionally connects many generations of Singaporeans, making aspects of it suitable candidates for conservation, said DP Architects chief executive Seah Chee Huang.

He was speaking yesterday at a panel on city planning, as part of the Singapore Perspectives 2022 forum organised by the Institute of Policy Studies.

Responding to a question by Dr Woo Jun Jie - the panel's moderator - on whether there are buildings that reflect the spirit of present-day Singapore and could thus be protected as heritage, Mr Seah said Singapore's public housing is distinctive both as a form of urban architecture and as a type of social infrastructure.

Having grown up in a public housing estate, Mr Seah said public housing is an integral aspect of many Singaporeans' lives, adding that even as new estates are built, "fabrics of the old" should be kept.

Ms Hwang Yu-Ning, chief planner and deputy chief executive of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), which is Singapore's conservation authority, said that while public housing is undoubtedly a common experience for Singaporeans, whether that shared experience can be encapsulated in a particular building or several buildings remains to be seen and is open to further debate.

While some public housing blocks have been conserved in Tiong Bahru, they were built by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) during the pre-war years.

Mr Seah said that a number of public housing estates are distinctive and evoke strong social memories, including the town centre of Toa Payoh New Town, which houses one of Singapore's oldest MRT stations, and People's Park in Park Road, the first mixed-use complex built by the HDB.

Ms Hwang also answered a question on whether Singapore requires shorter planning cycles to keep up with a dynamic environment.

Currently, Singapore's masterplan, which guides the country's development over the next 10 to 15 years, is reviewed every five years, while the long-term plan, which considers the next 50 years and beyond, is reviewed every decade.

Ms Hwang said that in between reviews, URA actively conducts studies and continually reviews its plans. These may include developing masterplans for specific precincts and reviewing policies for various zones.

The masterplan and concept plan reviews are meant to be much more major, taking into account emerging trends and challenges, said Ms Hwang, who added that distance between reviews is thus required to account for the scale of the reviews.

She said the URA is aware of the dynamic nature of situations and constantly works to ensure that its plans remain relevant.