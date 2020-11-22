Proposed measures for nightlife pilot

Selected nightlife establishments will be allowed to reopen from next month and January, with strict safe management measures in place.

Here are the proposed measures they are to enforce:

•Mandatory mask-wearing at all times, except when eating or drinking.

•No selling and consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm.

•Deployment of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all activity areas.

•No deployment of hosts or hostesses.

•Ensuring different groups do not mingle and are at least 1m apart.

•No live music or entertainment.

BARS/PUBS

•No loud music beyond 60 decibels.

KARAOKE OUTLETS

•Customers must prove they have tested negative for Covid-19. Tests must be taken in the 24-hour period before the end of the planned karaoke session.

•Singing must take place within enclosed rooms, in groups of five or smaller.

•Rooms must be disinfected and aired for 15 minutes between groups of customers.

•Only Singapore residents, including those on work passes, are allowed.

NIGHTCLUBS

•Customers must prove they have tested negative for Covid-19. Tests must be taken in the 24-hour period before the end of the planned clubbing session.

•Maximum capacity of 100 people in a club, with crowd split into two zones of 50 people each.

•Groups must stay 2m apart on the dance floor, indicated by floor markings and physical barriers.

•Only Singapore residents, including those on work passes, are allowed.