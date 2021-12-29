PropNex CEO donates $1m for new scholarships

More than 700 Malay/Muslim students in primary schools, the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities can apply for scholarships and bursaries under a new agreement between Yayasan Mendaki and PropNex chief executive Ismail Gafoor, who has donated $1 million. At the signing ceremony at One Farrer Hotel yesterday were (seated, from left) Mr Ismail's father, Mr Abdul Gafoore; Mr Ismail; Madam Zuraidah Abdullah, chief executive of Mendaki; and Mr Noor Azlan Salim, deputy director for partnerships at Mendaki. The event was witnessed by Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad (standing, right) and Haji Abdul Razak Maricar, chairman of the Education Trust Fund, which was started by Malay/Muslim Members of Parliament. In addition, a Mathematics Coaching Funding Award will provide targeted help to lower primary school pupils through one-on-one instruction in the subject. ST PHOTO: MOHD KHALID BABA