The increase in prices of private property in Singapore has slowed to a mere 0.4 per cent in the first quarter, after a 5 per cent jump in the preceding three months. Experts say this was partly due to cooling measures which kicked in on Dec 16.

HDB resale prices climbed for an eighth consecutive quarter, albeit more slowly at 2.3 per cent, down from 3.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.

