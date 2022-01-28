Promoting mother tongues, sharing Singapore's perspectives

A key mission for SPH Media Trust (SMT) is to promote the mother tongue languages, especially among young Singaporeans.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SMT's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, said SMT will work with various community groups that share the aim of safeguarding Singapore's culture and heritage, including clan associations, and also widen access to its products for schools.

Ms Lee Huay Leng, editor-in-chief of SMT's Chinese Media Group (CMG), said SMT aims to promote mother tongue languages to young audiences as living languages, through engaging content like videos and podcasts.

She also disclosed that CMG will launch a new video-based product to engage a younger audience.

She said CMG will partner not only media outlets within SMT like Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu, but also external organisations, associations and other media outlets in the region to promote mother tongue language media.

CMG would also work to help its older audience make the transition to digital media, while continuing to serve its loyal readers, she said.

Making clear the SMT's commitment to supporting its vernacular newsrooms, Mr Fernandez said the aim was for these to be well-respected in their communities, with deep insights into their concerns.

During the briefing, SMT chairman Khaw Boon Wan also noted that Singapore needed to have its own media titles serving these communities, rather than audiences turning to news sources overseas, which might not always share Singapore's perspectives on issues.

He noted that doing so would help unite Singapore's communities and foster trust, and was a critical part of the country's nation-building efforts.

Mr Khaw went on to note that many people outside of Singapore are genuinely interested in the Republic's thinking, its approach to issues and its perspectives.

The geopolitical landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with a growing rivalry between the US and China.

Said Mr Khaw: "For as long as we are successful, there will be interest from outsiders wanting to know how Singapore manages to be very friendly with two mega powers and yet succeed, not by taking sides but by knowing what Singapore's interest is and expressing that on principle very clearly."