Project's goal: Improve cancer survival rates, lower treatment costs

The Straits Times spoke to Dr Zhou Lihan, co-founder and chief executive of Mirxes, about Project Cadence.

Q What is Mirxes and what is Project Cadence?

A Founded in 2014, Mirxes is a biotechnology company based in Singapore and a spin-off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star). Headquartered in Singapore, it also has operations in the United States, China and Japan. Cadence stands for: CAncer Detected Early caN be CurEd.

The goal of the project is to move cancer diagnosis from stages 3 and 4 - which is often the case now - to stages 1 and 2, based on a single blood test. This will improve survival rates and cut down the actual treatment costs.

Q What are some details of the project?

A Project Cadence comprises two phases. The first phase will take place between 2022 and 2024 to identify and develop the blood test.

The aim is for the new test to surpass existing blood-based cancer biomarker tests, since it has higher sensitivity, which allows for early detection of cancers, and higher specificity, which allows for identification of the cancers.

In phase two, the goal is to implement the new blood test at the population level.

Q Why are we looking at microRNA (miRNA) and DNA?

A MicroRNA and DNA methylation biomarkers are the two classes of blood biomarkers most investigated for early detection of cancer in recent years. Based on research, microRNAs are actively released by cancer cells and thus allow more sensitive detection of early-stage cancer.

On the other hand, DNA methylation biomarkers can be highly specific to certain cancer types. To develop a blood test that can detect multiple cancers early, there needs to be a balance between sensitivity and specificity.

Q What is the difference between existing technology and this new technology in Project Cadence?

A Existing tumour markers are protein-based and generally have insufficient sensitivity - below 50 per cent - towards early-stage cancers. They may also lack the specificity in differentiating the different types of cancers. For some cancers, such as lung cancer and stomach cancer, no screening is available at all.

The new blood test will fill the gap in screening and also make it convenient and affordable: With a single blood draw, multiple cancers can be detected.

Q What is the cost like?

A As this study is only in its research phase, the cost has yet to be determined. However, Mirxes is committed to making it affordable.

Clara Chong