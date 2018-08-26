Programme to recruit scouts starts in Marsiling

A new grassroots programme to recruit more boys and girls to become scouts has been launched.

The three-year North West Community Scouting @ Marsiling programme aims to reach out to 300 youth from all walks of life by 2020. It already has 200 scouts.

Marsiling is one of the first constituencies the Singapore Scout Association is partnering, with other wards in the North West District likely to come next, said an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, who is also grassroots adviser to Marsiling ward.

Among other things, scouts plan community service projects that help the Marsiling community. They also take part in weekly activities that encourage self-development and character building.

Yesterday, President Halimah Yacob, who is also Chief Scout of Singapore, inked an agreement with Marsiling grassroots organisations to put the programme in place.

Madam Halimah was previously the MP for Marsiling ward in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Sharing the inspiring story of a young man with cerebral palsy who was able to complete polytechnic and find a job because of many helping hands, Madam Halimah said that the underlying goal of the programme is to emphasise the power of a community coming together.

"It's not the fittest or the strongest who move forward, but everyone, because we support each other."