Cannabis

Profits driving move: Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam noted that the evidence that cannabis is harmful is quite substantive.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
The recent decision by the United Nations' drug agency to decriminalise cannabis is one driven by money and profits rather than science and rationality, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday. He said the evidence that cannabis is harmful is quite substantive even though the annual Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted last week to remove cannabis from the most tightly controlled category of narcotic drugs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 06, 2020, with the headline 'Profits driving move: Shanmugam'.
