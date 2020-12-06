The recent decision by the United Nations' drug agency to decriminalise cannabis is one driven by money and profits rather than science and rationality, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday. He said the evidence that cannabis is harmful is quite substantive even though the annual Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted last week to remove cannabis from the most tightly controlled category of narcotic drugs.
Cannabis
Profits driving move: Shanmugam
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 06, 2020, with the headline 'Profits driving move: Shanmugam'.
